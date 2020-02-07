Will see car rate within a week of re-election, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh claimed that the BJP was against the interests of car drivers. Auto rickshaw drivers in Delhi have been demanding an increase in rates for a long time because they couldn’t make a profit, he said.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said on Friday that his party will raise the car rate within a week in the event of a re-election, shortly after a court here received the notification from the city council.

Singh, who spoke in the media, claimed that the BJP was against the interests of car drivers. Auto rickshaw drivers in Delhi have been demanding an increase in rates for a long time because they couldn’t make a profit, he said.

“Auto rickshaw drivers have supported the Aam Aadmi party. It is the Bharatiya Janata party that has stood against them,” Singh said.

“The Aam Aadmi party is going to re-form the government in Delhi. We assure you that the rate for auto rickshaw will be raised within a week of the government’s formation,” Singh added.

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Delhi imposed a provisional stay on the Government of Delhi’s notification of increasing car fares in the capital. The city council had issued a notification on 12 June 2019 in which the tricycle rates were revised.

A Bench of Chief Justice led by D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar said the stay will be in effect until May 2. The case will be heard the same day.

The petition in this regard has been submitted by NGO, Aiding Hands Foundation.

They had sought a direction to destroy the government’s notification and stated that it was issued “without approval from the competent authority and would have serious consequences for the people.”

