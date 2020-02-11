The beautiful actress Samantha Akkineni is in a cloud nine after all the favorable reviews she has been getting for her performance in her latest release, Jaanu. The talented actress has also been in the headlines of her digital debut on the Amazon Prime web series ‘The Family Man 2‘.

Reportedly, Samantha Akkineni will be joining for the first time with her favorite actor and Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi for the upcoming filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Will Samantha Akkineni collaborate with Vijay Sethupathi for Vignesh Shivan’s next?

According to multiple reports, the film project in the question was titled as “Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal”, and will also have “Lady Superstar” from the South, Nayanthara at the helm. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

However, an official confirmation of them by manufacturers has not yet been made.

If everything falls into place, it will be for the second time when Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi meet after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, the successful director of 2015 released by Vignesh Shivan.

More about Vijay Sethupathi, the Kollywood actor is busy these days with the filming of the Lokesh Kanagaraj Master action thriller, which has Thalapathy Vijay in the lead.

The Super Deluxe actor also has a couple of other great projects on his kitten in the form of Aamir Khan’s Bollywood company, Laal Singh Chaddha and the upcoming # AA20 of Allu Arjun, protagonist of Telugu.

