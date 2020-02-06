Director Sam Raimi, who helped launch a 2002 superhero movie with “Spider-Man,” is in talks to direct “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness” for Marvel Studios.

If the deal is closed, Raimi will replace the original director Scott Derrickson, reports variety.com.

On January 9 of this year, Derrickson abandoned the project due to creative differences. Derrickson remains an executive producer of the project. The scheduled production start date of the movie is in May.

Will Sam Raimi direct Doctor Strange 2 of Benedict Cumberbatch?

Marvel did not officially confirm the report.

After finishing his “Spider-Man” trilogy for Sony Pictures with “Spider-Man 3” of 2007, Raimi made the horror film “Drag Me to Hell” in 2009 and the prequel to “The Wizard of Oz” Disney ” Oz the Great and Powerful “in 2013. He was also busy as a producer, helping to relaunch several horror franchises such as” Poltergeist “and his own classic,” Evil Dead. “

In the sequel, Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Sorcerer Supreme after his debut in 2016, and subsequent appearances in “Thor: Ragnarok”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”.

Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor are also expected to repeat their roles from the original film as, respectively, fellow wizard Wong and compatriot turned into nemesis Karl Mordo.

Elizabeth Olsen has been chosen to repeat her role as Scarlet Witch, also known as Wanda Maximoff, for a story that Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said will be linked to her Disney Plus series “WandaVision,” which will premiere on December.

Rachel McAdams will not repeat her role as Strange’s colleague, Christine Palmer. The premiere of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is scheduled for May 7, 2021.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!