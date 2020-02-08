Will Salman Khan’s last weekend, Ka Vaar, witness a NO eviction?

Bigg Boss 13: Fans were baffled when rumors of double eviction emerged during Salman Khan’s last weekend, Ka Vaar. While there were even reports that Mahira Sharma was evicted, her mother came forward to cancel all the rumors. But now, contrary to everything, it seems that the creators have other plans for their viewers.

While it is said that the weekend Ka Vaar witnesses a lot of exciting content, whether it’s Rajat Sharma’s ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ inside the house, along with questioning Salman Khan, the host attacking Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz for rating the show biased. But among all, one thing that is not happening is the evictions.

Bigg Boss 13: The last weekend of Salman Khan Ka Vaar will not witness any eviction?

If you believe in recent reports, there will be no eviction today or tomorrow. Instead, the program could witness the same during the midweek period or it could be Monday or Tuesday as well. This also means that the 7 contestants (Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma) are arriving at the final week!

A Twitter account called The Khabri has spilled tea for Bigg Boss 13 fans. “Exclusive #weekendkavaar WITHOUT EVICTION All Top 7 in FINALE Week High chances of eviction midweek Monday or Tuesday,” says his tweet.

Meanwhile, there were rumors recently that Mahira Sharma had been evicted from the house in a sudden elimination. However, his mother, Sania Sharma, called the manufacturers and confirmed that the news had been false. She came forward to share the information and nullified all the information that could affect her daughter’s game in the program.

