Salman Khan’s next film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, has been getting a varied response from his peculiar title of Akshay Kumar joking about it. It was reported that the story had a Hindu-Muslim angle, and now there is more news about it that might not be well received by many.

While announcing for the movie, Salman wrote: “Announcing my next movie … KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI … HISTORY AND PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA … DIRECTED BY FARHAD SAMJI … EID 2021 … # SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @ farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala @

Will Salman Khan get tangled up in Sooraj Pancholi, Zaheer Iqbal and Aayush Sharma by Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

According to a report published in Mid-Day, Salman Khan has recommended his set of actors for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The report says: “While Salman leads the program, the film will have a joint cast. Director Farhad Samji was looking for relatively new faces for certain characters in the action comedy. When Salman recommended Sooraj, Zaheer and Aayush to the parties, Farhad and producer Sajid Nadiadwala agreed that they met the requirements for small but crucial roles. The trio will be seen as three friends who cross Salman’s character and end up helping him. The launch of Eid 2021 is expected to arrive mid-year. ”

It would be interesting to see if Salman Khan manages to bring all these actors together. Also, how all of them will contribute to the movie script. The film is scheduled to premiere on Eid 2021. It will be directed by Farhad Samji.

Salman was recently seen as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3. of Prabhdheva. The film is the third installment of the popular Dabangg franchise. It also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!