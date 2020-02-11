Will Ryan Reynolds star in James Bobin’s murder mystery track?

Director James Bobin, best known for directing the Disneys films “The Muppets,” is in talks to direct “Clue,” which will have Ryan Reynolds starring in the mystery of the murder. The actor is also producing the big screen adaptation of the classic board game.

Jason Bateman was previously on board to direct the project, which comes from the 20th Century Studios label of Disney. He was also going to act in the movie, but that is not the case either, as he ran into programming conflicts with his Netflix series, “Ozark,” reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Allspark Pictures is also producing it.

Rheet Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the Reynolds movie “Deadpool”, “Deadpool 2” and “6 Underground”, are writing the script.

Clue is a board game in which players take the role of guests in a mansion trying to deduce the identity of a murderer. Before Fox, an adaptation was being developed at Universal, with a version that had Gore Verbinski as director.

