See, true love never dies, especially when we talk about RiRi and Drizzy. After sources discovered the couple this weekend, it already seems possible that Rihanna and Drake will be together again after they split from Hassan Jameel. Reports of Rihanna’s separation from her long-time friend Hassan, a Saudi billionaire, streamed in on Friday, January 17. The couple had a mysterious profile for three years, but now it looks like Rih is ready to step into the spotlight again with a new man. At least that’s what the fans think after watching a video below where she spent a night with Drake.

In their honor, the couple were spotted at a charity event. At the weekend, a concert called “Yams Day” took place at the Brooklyn Barclays Center, in which both Rihanna (31) and Drake (29) attended. The two stood side by side in a crowd. We can’t say they look particularly cozy, but maybe they just had their game faces for the A $ AP Mob set.

Rih and Drake also stopped all night for photos with fans. A couple of films show the artists posing with the same fan, which makes you wonder if they accidentally switched next to her. (Or better yet, imagine Rihanna and Drake talking to take your fan photo. We can dream!) Either way, it pretty much confirms that they were together that night. Some fans already believe that this means that they are together again.

The thing is, this could all be wishful thinking for AubRih Stan. While Rihanna and Drake definitely have a long relationship with a long history as friends, lovers, exes and friends, Rihanna was also spotted at the concert alongside A $ AP Rocky.

And it’s not the first time that she was seen next to the rapper. RiRi and A $ AP Rocky have reportedly participated in the British Fashion Awards in December 2019. According to TMZ, Rihanna even attended A $ AP’s show in Sweden after he was released from Swedish prison.

So who will it be, Rih? To be honest, we won’t agree with either of them as long as it means R9 is on the way.