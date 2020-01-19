“Bigg Boss 13” Paras Chhabra might be in the news of his cozy moments with his comrade Mahira Sharma at “Bigg Boss”, but at some point he probably had plans to marry his girlfriend Akanksha Puri.

“We had plans. That was the last interview I had with Paras just before he entered his vanity. He was eager that we should not delay anymore and that this should happen soon (after the tour), ”said Akanksha Mumbai Mirror.

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra will marry Akanksha Puri in 2020? Later reveals

“He was very happy. But I was someone who said you first came out, then we’ll talk about it. I think it’s time. I want him to concentrate on his work because he’s been waiting for it for a long time. Right now they can these things to wait, ”she added.

When she was asked to marry in 2020, Akanksha said, “Maybe. Let’s see. I’m not sure. I’m waiting for her to come out (Bigg Boss). I have to clarify many things. If I go inside the house and talk to him about these things, he won’t give me an accurate answer because he’ll still be in the game. Just waiting. Let’s see where this takes us. I’m ready for everything. “

“There are a few things he did that really upset me.” He lied about a few things. I know it’s part of his game, but I didn’t like it. I am very proud of myself and I am a very strong person, so if someone calls me weak or someone who is still crying, I will not be able to marry him, ”she added.

In a recent episode, Mahira’s mother was seen as a guest entering the “Bigg Boss” house. She asked Parasa to kiss her how often. “The way she said was very cute and I found nothing wrong with it.” I don’t know why people take it wrong, ”Akanksha said.

