Will Open Support for Shaheen Bagh cost the Manish Sisodia of AAP? This is what trends show

New Delhi: The Deputy Prime Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, had extensive support on January 23, two weeks prior to the elections, for the women protesting in Shaheen Bagh against the controversial citizenship law and the national register of citizens. And in what is supposed to be a direct consequence of the same, he currently stands behind the Patparganj seat with more than 800 votes.

During a News18 event, Sisodia had said that he is with the people of Shaheen Bagh.

The Deputy Prime Minister was the only leader who had openly supported the protest. AAP had largely moved away from the issue and remained relatively silent about the mass protests in Shaheen Bagh, which emerged as the symbol of resistance to the CAA, or the violence against students at Jamia Millia Islamia in December and Jawaharlal Nehru University in the first week of January.

Sisodia also said in the interview that it was not his job to get rid of demonstrators on Shaheen Bagh, and the opening of the Kalindi Kunj road does not fall under his jurisdiction.

The BJP quickly made use of the statement to their advantage, as spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that Kejriwal and congress leader Rahul Gandhi had orchestrated the protests in Shaheen Bagh, claiming that slogans had been raised against the unity of India.

The leader of the party in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, had also claimed that Congress and AAP worked together to spread lies about the BJP government at the Center. He further claimed that the women and children protesting against Shaheen Bagh had to be removed because Delhi wants smooth traffic.

According to early trends, BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi is currently a leader in Patparganj.

