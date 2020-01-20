Will My Chemical Romance release new music when they announce the date of the UK tour?

My Chemical Romance is heading to these coasts in June (Image: Getty Images)

American rockers My Chemical Romance have taken UK fans to a frenzy with the news that they plan to have an appointment on these coasts in June.

The band in front of Gerard Way, which was recently reformed for an emotional reunion concert in the United States, has been bothering us with strange videos and mysterious publications in the last two weeks, in addition to causing a collapse with a Union Jack flag on his Twitter page.

And indeed, they confirmed today that they will be heading to the MK Stadium in Milton Keynes for a show on Saturday, June 20.

But all these tour dates mean there is also new music on the way? This is what you need to know …

Is My Chemical Romance releasing new music?

Although the band has not confirmed that they are releasing new music, they have hinted at it through a video that appeared on their YouTube channel.

The two-minute clip, titled An Offering, marks its show in the United Kingdom at Milton Keynes, but also offers a new instrumental track, which has been suggested to be a sign that new MCR songs are underway.

The band, composed of members Gerard and Mikey Way, Frank Iero and Ray Toro, admitted to being overwhelmed by the response to his return, which began with a meeting show in Los Angeles in December.

After the programs that said on Instagram: ‘It is really incredible for us the happiness we have experienced in the last two days.

‘From the bottom of our hearts, thanks for the warm welcome back. We really did not expect this. See you soon. Xoxo, MCR. “

How can you get tickets for the My Chemical Romance date in the UK?

Wait for tickets to sell out quickly (Image: Gary Miller / FilmMagic)

Tickets for the My Chemical Romance show at MK Stadium will go on sale on Friday, January 24 at 9:30 a.m.

They will be available at Ticketmaster, AXS, Gigs and Tours and Live Nation, as well as at other points of sale.





