Will Morocco be part of an Israeli-Arab “non-aggression” agreement?

Qatar’s former prime minister Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani said on his Twitter account on Sunday that a non-aggression agreement with Israel could be signed by Arab countries as a follow-up to the “peace plan” previously announced by the Trump government this year to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The next step of the deal of the century will be followed by a non-aggression agreement between Israel and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council in addition to Egypt, Jordan and possibly Morocco,” said the politician.

نشرت بتاريخ 14 ديسمبر من العام الماضي تغريده تحدثت فيها عن صفقة القرن وقلت إنها ستعلن بداية هذا العام. والآن سيتبعها اتفاقية عدم اعتداء بين إسرائيل ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي بالإضافة إلى مصر والأبغاررب.

– حمد بن جاسم بن جبر (@hamadjjalthani) 9 February 2020

“These countries strive to get closer to the US through these promises (steps), although they know that the majority will oppose the Arab League,” added Bin Jaber, without giving any further explanation.

An agreement has already been discussed in Washington

It is not the first time that this “non-aggression” agreement has been in the news. In December 2019, the Israeli channel Channel13 revealed that the United States is putting together a new initiative to persuade Morocco, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Oman to sign non-militant agreements with Tel Aviv, citing Israeli, Arab and American sources.

The agreements in question “are an intermediate step between the secret relations Israel now has with those countries and full diplomatic relations,” wrote Channel13.

According to the same sources, the Trump government has organized meetings with the UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Morocco ambassadors in Washington to discuss the agreements in question.

Channel 13 also revealed that Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz initially proposed this new initiative. The latter has already discussed the relevant agreements with its counterparts from the United Arab Emirates and Oman during the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September.

During these meetings, Katz emphasized the urgent need to conclude these non-combative agreements with Arab countries.

Three months later, the Israeli Foreign Minister discussed the same question at the White House with a team led by Victoria Coates, Deputy Advisor to President Donald Trump for National Security.

For the record, several Arab countries approached for the signing of this agreement have officially received Israeli ministers. Indeed, on October 27, 2018, Oman received Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had talks with Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said.