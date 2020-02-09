Will Maula Jatt 2 finally launch in Eid 2020?

When the trailer for one of the most anticipated films in Pakistan, The Legend of Maula Jatt, became the theme of the city’s conversation. People could not stop talking about how the coup of the decade was and how it would break all possible records. But very soon the talk about the film changed to the controversies surrounding it. Sarwar Bhatti, the original owner of the movie ‘Maula Jatt’ starring Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi, had sued Bilal Lashari (the director) and Ammarah Hikmat (the producer) of the new film. (Read some more details about the case here).

In a conversation with EPK, Sarwar Bhatti has stated: “Ammara Hikmat and Bilal Lashari are like my children. Someone confused them. “He went on to say that” all children tend to make mistakes and, therefore, I am willing to leave everything behind. I’m doing this for his well-being, for the revival of cinema. “He said” it would no longer be an obstacle in the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt. “Bhatti also said the team can release the film about Eid and he” will support them “.

The original film, Maula Jatt starring Mustafa Qureshi as Noori Natt and Sultan Rahi as Maula Jatt

Seasoning! He spoke with Ammarah Hikmat and confirmed that the statement that Mr. Bhatti has published on EPk is really true. The case is still ongoing in court and many details can be revealed in due course. However, Ammarah stated: “With the intervention of few elders, Mr. Bhatti resolved his differences with us and extended his support to the broader interest of the film industry.”

Fawad Khan in The Legend of Maula Jatt

EPk sources stated that Bilal Lashari’s father, Kamran Lashari, and other “mutual friends of both sides” were crucial in solving the problem of the film.

Bhatti had claimed the copyright of the film, while Bilal Lashari and Ammarah Hikmat had been fighting for the rights of the film in court. The trailer was released in December 2018 and the movie will be released in 2019. Due to legal procedures, the movie was delayed and can only be expected to come to light this year. The film stars Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, among others.

