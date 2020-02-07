Kiara Advani has become one of the most profitable names in the industry. The filmmakers’ favorite star has been a part two of a successful consecutive movie recently. And now Kiara has bagged another great project with John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur. The rumor is that Kiara has been cornered for the lead role in Ek Villain 2 of Mohit Suri.

According to Filmfare reports, Kiara has been contacted to play the female protagonist in the sequel to Ek Villain who has Aditya and John in the lead roles. The creators have not yet confirmed this news, but if it really materializes, seeing Kiara with John and Aditya will definitely be a pleasure.

Will Kiara Advani join John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur for Ek Vaillain 2?

Earlier, a source had revealed to Mumbai Mirror: “Both John and Adi had heard Mohit’s idea a while ago and were excited to get on board, since the premise is something that they hadn’t both explored before.” The final narration took place recently, after which the two actors signed the film. “

“The music will also be a USP in Part 2. Bhushan Kumar and Mohit are selecting the songs for the album, which will close soon,” the source added. This development ensures that the film is constantly moving towards its filming and with Mohit Suri and Malang of Aditya Roy Kapur finally reaching theaters, we believe that updates on Ek Villain 2 will be shared soon.

As for Kiara, apart from this movie, it will be part of Indoo Ki Jawani and Shershah. She has Laxxmi Bomb in front of Akshay Kumar and is also part of the protagonist of Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!