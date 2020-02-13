Love Aaj Kal Box Office: After a gap of almost more than two and a half years, Imtiaz Ali is back in the role of director with Love Aaj Kal. With Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in leading roles, the film is a restart of Love Aaj Kal from Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone that was released in 2009. Mainly supplying young people, the romantic drama is ready to reap the benefit of being A Valentine’s day launch.

So far, Love Aaj Kal has been successful in creating a good awareness about its launch. The rumor about Kartik, the link off Sara’s screen, the footage from the footage, the songs and other factors have worked really well to get the most enthusiasm for the movie. All that positivity is sure to help this Valentine’s launch to record some impressive numbers. In addition, without forgetting the growing number of Kartik followers due to consecutive successes such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Will Kartik Aaryan beat Shah Rukh Khan to give Imtiaz Ali the biggest opening?

While Love Aaj Kal is ready to be the best starter for Kartik Aaryan, the film could also emerge as Imtiaz Ali’s biggest starter. Jab Harry Met Shajal of Shah Rukh Khan achieved the biggest opening under Ali’s credit by scoring 15.25 million rupees in the first day. Following the history of the latest version of Valentine, Gully Boy made 19.40 crore and if everything, including criticism from critics and word of mouth works in favor, Love Aaj Kal also has a high chance of crossing Rs 15 million brand.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!