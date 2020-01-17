Will Karlie Kloss vote against Trump? Talk 'Even to Dinner with the Kushners' Dig

Karlie Kloss sets the record straight about her political views after a former “Project Runway” participant went viral for seeming to dig into the family ties of the supermodel with the Trumps.

After judge Brandon Maxwell the outfit of season 18, participant Tyler Neasloney, intended for Karlie to wear unsustainably in Paris, Tyler asked with a smile, “Even to have dinner with the Kushners?” After audible gasping from the other participants, Kloss managed to gather herself and reprimand Neasloney for not taking on the challenge. He was later eliminated.

But the wife of Josh Kushner – the younger brother of Jared Kushner, who is married Ivanka Trump and senior adviser to the president Donald Trump – got something to do when asked about the situation “See what happens with Andy Cohen” Thursday evening.

“Well, listen, I was honored to be one of the first memes of the decade,” she joked. “But to be honest, the real tragedy of this whole thing is that nobody is talking about how terrible that dress was! That’s why he went home. And no, I wouldn’t wear that dress for dinner, for any dinner “

But as a devil’s advocate, Andy played that the comment might have been made because “there is so much speculation about your home life and your family.” He asked the supermodel if he could pry. Her answer: “Ask me everything. I am an open book.”

When Cohen asked Kloss if she was “politically on the same page with the family,” she leaned forward and said, “Andy, I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who doesn’t necessarily agree with their family on politics. I voted as a democrat in 2016 and intend to do the same in 2020. “

“I am very passionate about various issues,” she continued. “The reproductive health of women, and I am very involved in Planned Parenthood, just like you. The next time we are both at home in St. Louis, you have to do volunteer work.” Andy said he “would absolutely love it.”

Cohen kept looking for information, and Kloss kept on satisfying. She also defended her husband, whom she married in October 2018.

“I met my husband in 2012. I was 19 years old. It was 2012. It was a different world,” she explained. “And my husband and I have been through a lot together, and you know, I’m so proud to be my partner. It wasn’t easy, but it’s worth it, and I’d make that same decision a million more times.”

