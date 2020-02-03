Will Jennifer Lopez and Beau Alex Rodriguez get married next summer?

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez and basketball icon Alex Rodriguez are planning a summer wedding.

A source told Us Weekly that J.Lo and A-Rod “are getting married this summer,” reports aceshowbiz.com.

Will Jennifer Lopez and Beau Alex Rodriguez tie the knot next summer?

This is not the first time that the couple is reported to be thinking about a summer wedding. In 2017, Life & Style magazine claimed that the couple was planning a romantic wedding in Cuba.

A source told the magazine that the two “know what they want and want to be a husband and wife, sooner rather than later.” They will get married in the summer! “

López and Rodríguez confirmed their romance in spring 2017.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in New York in May of the same year. Two years later, they announced their engagement, and she shared intimate photos of her beach proposal on social media.

The wedding will be López’s fourth and Rodriguez’s second.

