Will Jaimie Alexander’s Sif return for the Loki series by Tom Hiddleston?

Jaimie Alexander may have just suggested that Lady Sif in the Loki series from Tom Hiddleston comes to Disney Plus.

A brief first glance at Tom Hiddleston’s Loki debuted during the Marvel Studios-Disney Plus TV spot during the Super Bowl last week. With the production going on in the Disney Plus series, not much is known about Loki, except Tom Hiddleston’s God or Mischief who messes with time and possibly plays Owen Wilson in the series.

Jaimie Alexander was last seen as Lady Sif in Thor: The Dark World. However, Jaime Alexander also appeared as Lady Sif in Agents or S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC. There have been some rumors that Lady Sif from Jaimie Alexander could get her own Disney Plus series, but she could also appear in the Loki by Tom Hiddleston. During a recent Instagram Live Q&A, Jaimie Alexander answered a question from a fan about possible riding and again using a sword:

“Yes, once I was able to do that and maybe I should do it again in the future, so hopefully I didn’t lose that gift.”

Jaimie Alexander also teased a secret project that she is working on:

“What am I doing now? I wish I could tell you, but I would probably cease to exist, don’t you think, if I really told you what I’m up to, so I can’t tell you, but thanks for asking anyway! “

You can watch a video from Jaimie Alexander who answers the question below with thanks to Reddit:

Jaimie Alexander teases the return of Sif? from marvelstudios

Do you think Jaimie Alexander will return as Lady Sif in Loki by Tom Hiddleston or Thor: Love and Thunder by Chris Hemsworth? Would you like to see a Lady Sif Disney Plus series? Sound out in the comments!

Marvel Studios develops various shows for Disney Plus, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, What If …?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk. The Falcon and Winter Soldier is currently the first Marvel Studios series to debut on Disney Plus. Here is the synopsis for Loki:

In ‘Loki’ by Marvel Studios, the mercenary Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is the lead writer. Debuting on Disney + next year – 2021.

Loki is scheduled for early 2021 on Disney Plus. Stay up to date with the latest news about the Loki series from Tom Hiddleston and the potential return of Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Sources: Instagram, Reddit

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of the iconic Batman vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

Do you like the appearance of the Batmobile in Titans? Which concept art version is your favorite? Leave your comment below!

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.