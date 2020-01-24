Panga Checkout: Kangana Ranaut starrer sports motivation drama Panga finally got into theaters. Ashwina’s film, Iyer Tiwari, has given the market a good boost thanks to decent promotions and teasers.

The movie also starred Jassie Gill, which was released today with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D.

Panga Cashier: Will it stand among the top 10 openers of all time Kangana Ranaut?

Although it is likely that the film will not have a good start, it will surely be expected to rank among the top 10 Kangan filmmakers of all time. Her Tanu Weds Manu returns and Manikarnika rules over the chart 8,75 crores the opening of the last one is Tanu Weds Manu, who had the opening day 3,25 crores. See a list of the top 10:

1] Returns to Tanu Weds Manu 8,75 crores

2] Manikarnika 8,75 crores

3] Rascals 7,5 crores

4] Yangon 6.07 crores

5] OUATIM 6 crores

6] Hai Kya judgment 5,40 crores

7] Katti Batti 5,28 crores

8] No problem 4,50 crores

9] Ungli 3,6 crores

[10] Tanu Weds Manu 3,25 crores

Note: Movies like Krrish 3, Double Dhamaal, etc. They were not taken into account because Kangana was not in the lead role or had a very small role.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut feels that India’s captain Virat Kohli is the most feared player in the national cricket team.

“I am the Queen of Panga and the King of the Panga team in India is definitely Virat Kohli.” He is fearless and is ready for all the challenges he is facing. This time we both take Pangu the same day – the mine will be in the theaters and he will fight the New Zealand team on his home ground. It’s going to be fun, ”Kangana said in promoting her upcoming Panga movie.

The film revolves around Kabaddi, who plays Kangan, who wants to return to marriage after marriage and motherhood.

