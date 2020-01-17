Will Henry's runs or Mahome's passes determine the AFC champion? | Kansas City Chiefs

The Titans haven’t been to the Super Bowl since 2000. This is hardly a slip in football history: The Chiefs have not been there since 1970. One of them is on the way to the big game in Miami. How they play for the AFC championship:

IF TENNESSEE HAS THE BALL

Run. Then run again. Derrick Henry (22) was sensational in the postseason after leading the league at high speed. Powerful and fast, elusive and versatile, it’s a defensive nightmare.

The titans will stay with him until the chiefs prove they can brake him, something they never did in week 10. This responsibility is taken on by Chris Jones (92) and Frank Clark (55), LBs Anthony Hitchens, (53) and Damien Wilson (54) and probably also tyrant Mathieu (32) and Daniel Sorensen (49), the big one last week Had game.

The chiefs like to play with five defenders, but they may need more bulk on the field against Henry. Veteran LG Rodger Saffold (76) and RT Jack Conklin (78) are dealing with a blocking unit controlled by LT Taylor Lewan (77).

QB Ryan Tannehill (17) is 2-0 in the postseason, although he barely throws the ball. If he – he led the league in pass rating at 117.5 – Tannehill was effective enough, including two TD throws against Baltimore.

Also of interest will be the greatly improved Chiefs’ secondary level against a group of somewhat darker, broader recipients, led by rookie A.J. Brown (11). Tannehill doesn’t play a favorite and also targets one of his three tight goals. He has to watch out for Mathieu haggling the ball while loss of safety for starter Juan Thornhill (22) could damage KC’s coverage.

IF THE KANSAS CITY HAS THE BALL

Expect fireworks. Maybe not the kind that led to 41 points in a row after the 0: 24 against Houston, but certainly a certain explosiveness.

The trigger was of course QB Patrick Mahomes (17), who slowed down due to injuries at the beginning and in the middle of the season. Now that he’s healthy, Mahomes looks like the 2018 League MVP who tore up the NFL.

Given the time – and Tennessee hasn’t shown an overwhelming pass rush – Mahomes can dismantle every defense, even one as tough as the Titans. His symbiosis with TE Travis Kelce (87) determines the attack, but he also has the pioneering WRs Tyreek Hill (10) and Sammy Watkins (14) and the lightning-fast rookie Mecole Hardman (19).

Damien Williams (26) takes care of most of the running game, and Tennessee was huge against the onslaught. It’s not just about finishing the quarter-finals. The chiefs’ best blockers, RT Mitchell Schwartz (71) and LT Eric Fisher (72), have to control the trenches against the underrated DT Jurrell Casey (99) and his comrades, who never defend themselves against the Patriots or Ravens.

Harold Landry (58) led the titans with nine sacks, and Kamalei Correa (44), who had five sacks, quickly burst ahead of the quarterback, while Tennessee reached the second-highest division with collateral from Kevin Byard (41) and Kenny Vaccaro (24) could) and cornerbacks Logan Ryan (26) and Adoree ‘Jackson (25). It will definitely be tested on Sunday. Ryan was a busy guy with 113 tackles, four picks and four forced fumbles this season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Titan’s all-pro Brett Kern (6) is the best punter in the league and kicks her far and high. But don’t ask about PK Greg Joseph (7), since he hasn’t tried a field goal since joining the team in December.

The titans neither had a touchdown for kick returns, nor did they deliver any. They blocked the Chiefs’ sixth field goal attempt to win in November. Joshua Kalu said that after Kansas City tried so many field goals, he would have had a chance to increase the snap thanks to a head snob from the Long Snapper.

However, Kansas City began its comeback against the Texans when Hardman was released on a kick-off run-back. In the regular season, he had a 104-yarder. Hill fingered a punt return that led to a slight score for the Texans last week.

Harrison Butker (7) is a reliable place kicker with a good range. He missed three extra points, one less than his mistakes on the field goals.

The experienced Punter Dustin Colquitt (2) was blocked by the Texans for a TD. It is generally reliable.

COACHING

Andy Reid has something close to a Hall of Fame resume, and a second trip to the Super Bowl, which he lost with Philadelphia in 2005, would certainly add to that.

Reid was a master at handling Mahomes and the schemes that make KC’s offenses as dangerous as any other. He was smart enough to hire an aggressive defensive coordinator after last year’s debacle on this side of the ball cost the Chiefs a shot at the NFL title. It took a while for Steve Spagnuolo’s system to move in, and it didn’t look too good last week’s win over Houston. But it’s far more impressive than 2018.

Mike Vrabel created a culture without fear in Nashville. This has been most evident in the past three weeks when the Titans would have gotten away with a loss. Attacking coordinator Arthur Smith is smart enough to stick to the running game, but funky enough to come up with things like Henry’s jump pass for a touchdown in Baltimore.

INTANGIBLE

The Chiefs have not been in a Super Bowl since 1970. Yes, half a century. That is incentive enough.

Also take into account how close they were last year because a coin toss and a penalty from ex-linebacker Dee Ford played a big role in falling short of the Super Bowl.

Tennessee has never won an NFL championship, be it in Music City or Houston. The Titans are also a sixth seed, which means they are the underdog every week.

Not that it was important until now.

