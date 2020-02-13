Will Facebook Dating Online Lovebirds Strike Digital Nest?

Match making is big business – and the gradual introduction of Facebook dating poses a challenge to other platforms that want to make money by bringing online lovebirds together

Everything is fair in electronic love and dating – or is it? The struggle for the heart and mind of couples looking for their perfect match online has taken a new turn.

If you are a flirting mobile warrior standing on the sidelines or stumbling from one blow to the next, you should be aware that there is another game in town where Facebook builds muscle to build its own tanks on top of Place lawn.

As online dating becomes the virtual norm – some experts predict that half of British couples will meet this way at the end of the decade – Facebook’s gradual introduction to the dating scene is gradually being introduced in America and Southeast Asia is expected to shake the market.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said last month that he saw the company at the forefront of online dating after initially promising a service “to build real long-term relationships – not just to make contacts.”

Despite the size of the social media giant’s global footprint, with more than two billion active users per month, some of which data could now be used for romantic purposes, the rivals are not yet trembling in their boots.

“Facebook (dating) has existed in certain countries for more than a year and at the moment the market shares have not changed,” said Didier Rappaport, founder and managing director of the popular French dating app Happn – motto: “Swarms do not fall from the sky” ,

Facebook, contacted by AFP, could not say exactly when it would launch its dating variant in Europe. The controversial goal had been in early 2020, but on the eve of Valentine’s Day, this Friday, his rivals were still holding their breath, waiting to see what impact such a famous and free competitor could have.

“From social networks to dating sites is just a step that doesn’t require huge technological investments,” said Julien Pillot, researcher and lecturer at the leading French business school Inseec.

According to Pillot, Facebook “copied everything that worked well with other applications and added two or three features. What interests them is that users create links when sharing private content.”

Rappaport said a basic question is whether social networks work well with dating.

“Are social networks and meetings a match? In my view, sharing information is what sets a social network apart – while dating moves into the intimate sphere,” he said.

A Piplsay poll of 21,000 Americans in December found that only 23 percent of respondents would like Facebook to securely store their personal information on its dating platform.

Clementine Lalande, co-founder of the French dating app Once, which allows a user to select only one profile a day, notes that “the big problem with general applications is that you have a mass of users who don’t have the same interest share communities. “

Tinder sure of its charms

If Facebook’s challengers aren’t too worried about the Californian colossus’s arrival, it’s because they’re too busy, Match Group, the U.S. internet company that split off from the parent and control shareholder IAC, and dating brands such as Hinge, distrust, OKCupid, Match.com, Meetic and last but not least Tinder.

Last year, Tinder took first place in the monetization of users in a study of a number of non-game apps from the specialized data provider AppAnnie. During the year, $ 1.2 billion was grossed in about $ 2.2 billion globally.

Jean-Baptiste Bourgeois and Kevin Pasquier, strategic planners for the digital agency We Are Social, told AFP: “Tinder has redefined the entire path of user dating.”

In its basic form, “it is a pretty nifty mechanism that, after several swipes, restricts the user, frustrates them, and creates the fear of missing a rare pearl” that may be out there.

One way to capture this pearl, or at least reduce the likelihood of missing something, is to get a subscription that offers more functionality.

The model has been favored by most rivals as they try to portray themselves as superficial to simply hunt for a picture.

Amanda W. Ginsberg, head of the Match Group, says that her company will not “underestimate” the potential of Facebook to enter the market, not least given the numbers already available on the platform and easy access.

“But at the moment we don’t see any consequences for one of our brands.”

A Tinder spokesman told AFP that its competitors are seen as general apps popular with young web surfers like Tik Tok, Snapchat, Netflix, and YouTube, rather than dedicated dating apps.

