Will EXO Kai work with Rihanna's clothing line? : News: KpopStarz

“Fenty” is the name of the clothing brand that Rihanna owns because she put all her creativity into it, which is also reflected in the fact that she was always considered a “fashion icon”.

The brand comment on the Instagram of a K-pop star with “Check your DMs” usually triggers reactions from his fans around the world. Although the hashtag #FENTYxKAI is a trend in 2018, they have posted a message through the ‘Fenty Beauty’ account on Twitter that says, ‘Okay, we’ll see. We will send you a DM #FENTYxKAI. ‘

Rihanna’s makeup brand slipped into the popular Korean boy group member’s DMs after fans got the hashtag #FENTYxKAI on Twitter. During the day, you can read numerous fan edits to see how suitable Kai would be for this brand. EXO-Ls, EXO’s official fan club, did their detective work and noticed Fenty as the successor to EXO’s manager Noh Yongmin in their official social media account.

There have even been cases where Kai was called for a deeper skin tone compared to other EXO members, and most of the photos whitewashed him. Working with this special beauty brand, which campaigns for the variety of skin tones and representation, would be a brave move for him.

Having Kai as a representative of the brand can, of course, prove that male idols have always normalized makeup for men, not only in Korea but also in the United States, where campaigns with men typically featured makeup artists and YouTube stars. Looking at Kai, it would be a game switch for the way he represents a boy’s beauty.

The only thing Kai is definitely holding back on this idea is that EXO is currently supporting the K-Beauty brand Nature Republic, which could represent a conflict of interest that could stop the collaboration. Some have also pointed out that Fenty may be expanding to Korea and is still looking for a celebrity to promote the brand.

As much as Kai was involved in the collaboration, the thought that a male K-pop star could be the face of an American campaign would be more supported by his fans.

Fenty not only has clothing, but also a line of makeup, accessories and lingerie. The publications and collections of ‘Fenty’ have always been sold out, which demonstrates the quality and positioning of the brand in the fashion world.

Kai is such a fashion fan and always thinks about his style of dress, and the idol has broken many clichés by wearing women’s bags, crop tops and heels. From this point of view, Kim Jongins fans argue that this would be a great achievement in his career and that the world of high fashion is no stranger to him. Working as a model with other brands such as Gucci, Vogue and GQ, he ran a campaign to produce a number of films called “The Performers Act”.

With the hashtag #FENTYxKAI, fans continue a series of messages to the brand and the idol to get in touch and start the creative process of cooperation.

