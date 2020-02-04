Will continue with ‘Struggle’ for Jan Lokpal Bill, Full Statehood for Delhi if re-elected: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi party on Tuesday promised voters that it would continue its “fight” for the Jan Lokpal account and full state for the national capital if it was voted back to power in Delhi.

The party also said it will make efforts to get the Center to bring in a strong Delhi Swaraj account that will formalize the roles and responsibilities of mohalla sabhas and provide sufficient resources in the hands of the community.

In conversation with reporters after the AAP released its manifesto, Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia said his government adopted the Jan Lok Bill in December 2015 at the Delhi meeting, but it is being discussed at the Center.

“The Aam Aadmi party decides to continue its fight to get the Delhi Jan Lokpal bill approved by the central government,” Sisodia said.

Regarding the issue of the full state of Delhi, the AAP said it would continue to press for its long-standing question within the constitutional framework through its social, political and moral authority.

The proposal for full state power, as defined in the draft state of Delhi Bill, 2016, was put forward by the current AAP government, he said.

The bill proposes that the area in New Delhi (under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi City Council), which is of national and international importance and where only 3 percent of the population of Delhi live, falls within the scope of the central government, manifest is said.

“The rest of the territories will pass into a full state. This will lead to overall efficiency and democratic accountability in the management of the national capital,” Sisodia said.

“It will also prove to be a long-term solution to problems such as MCD-led sealing, deteriorating law and order, making land unavailable for building new schools, colleges, clinics and hospitals,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the Delhi government had approved the formation of 2,972 mohalla sabhas in all 70 constituencies in June 2016.

The AAP will ensure that the Center receives a strong Delhi Swaraj bill that will formalize the roles and responsibilities of mohalla sabhas, he said.

