Will Christian Bale play the Marvel villain ‘Another World’ in this Chris Hemsworth Starrer?

After the end of the Avengers world, Marvel fans anxiously await the release of independent superhero movies on the big screen. This list includes the protagonist of Chris Hemsworth Thor 4. Thor: Love & Thunder, the film became even more exciting when it was announced that Christian Bale will also be part of the film.

While his fans were excited to see Christian Bale in this new avatar, many of them began to speculate what role the actor would play in the film. It was rumored that Christian would play the role of Beta Ray Bill or Dario Agger, but now it seems that Christian is interested in the rehearsal of the bad guy in the movie. The Batman star is supposed to rehearse the role of an intergalactic villain this time.

Thor 4: Christian Bale to play the Marvel villain “Another World” in this Chris Hemsworth Starrer

The report also says that Christian Bale has not yet been officially locked in the paper. There is still some paperwork left before the actor signs the movie. It is said that Bale is in talks to play a leading role in the movie, one that is explicitly said to be the main villain of the movie. “We can also confirm specifically that it is an exotic species, which is described as” from another world, “the report added.

Speaking of Marvel movies, he has had one of the main names as part of the movie. Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok) and Annette Bening (Captain Marvel) to Michael Douglas (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Robert Redford (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) have been part of this universe.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. The movie hits theaters on November 5, 2021.

