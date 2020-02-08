Will Central Perk become a WeWork? I have so many questions about restarting the friends

It all started with three simple words: “Big news is coming …”

The next thing you know, hell breaks loose – the sixth friend, Matthew Perry, finally joins Instagram (I know – you waited with bated breath) and the story breaks that all friends have signed up for a reunification of a hour special.

Reboots have been very popular in recent years. In cinemas you can enjoy Greta Gerwig’s truly excellent re-visit to Little Women or submit to 101 minutes of torture by Dolittle, with the truly breathtaking scale of how good or how spectacularly bad a remake can go.

It says a lot about the extent to which Friends is rooted in people’s affections that they cannot let go and want it to return in every possible way, whether it is an hour-long special on HBO Max or just a photo of the gang at the eat on Instagram. Perhaps it reminds us of what seems like a simpler time when American presidents only lied about what they did with trainees or whether or not there were WMDs. The decade of Friends included everything from the introduction of the world to Riverdance to the new millennium and, of course, 9/11.

So one could argue that people who are so eager to return friends are part of a greater desire for that supposedly simpler life before 9/11.

1/9

A huge billboard signals the Friends New York City Pop-Up in Soho.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images

2/9

Posters from the Friends cast can be seen during the pop-up preview on 5 September 2019 in New York.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images

3/9

With this set reproduction, visitors can pose with multicolored umbrellas, in the style of the opening titles for Friends.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images

4/9

Monica’s chef outfit, as well as a replica of the turkey in which she sticks her head in one episode, can be seen in the pop-up.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images

5/9

Wigs follow the evolution of Rachel Green’s hairstyle.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images

6/9

The pop-up also contains a replica of the famous purple door in the Monica apartment.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images

7/9

This reproduction is reminiscent of the episode in which Ross unsuccessfully tries to get a new couch in his apartment – while instructing his friends to “turn” repeatedly.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images

8/9

Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice on Friends, poses in a reproduction of Central Perk.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images

9/9

Fans can relax in this reproduction of the iconic Central Perk.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images

What is it about nostalgia? It can be an overwhelming sensation – the results of which can be quite dangerous, especially in the entertainment field. Take a look at the remakes of the Fame, Footloose and Point Break. We enjoyed all these movies so much when they first came out and became more and more in love with them as time went on since they released a special, inviolable place in our hearts. Every attempt to recreate them, to improve them, is really just doomed to fail.

The last time a new episode of Friends debuted on television, George W Bush was president of the United States, Tony Blair was still prime minister and the United Kingdom was still very in Europe. The world has gone further. A lot of. And yet Friends only ended 16 years ago.

Surely there must be some sort of tacitly agreed amount of time before someone can consider a remake of something? (There may be special dispensations, but I expect that this will be a rigorous process.)

The irony of my frustration with the idea of ​​reboots is that I can easily turn on an episode of Friends when I’m home alone and want to have a TV program in the background. I know all the jokes, all plot twists and special guest stars – but it is familiar and happy and downright reassuring. But let’s be honest, the past seasons were not great. Joey and Rachel – an article? What was that even ??

The danger of re-creating a show like Friends is that they literally repeat what has been done before and fail to make the world go further and simply don’t cut the same old jokes. And the life of six friends in their forties, with children and responsibilities who do not all live in the same apartment building, means a very different dynamic than the one who lasted around ten seasons the first time.

The creators of the show know this too – at a panel event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the show in September, executive producer Marta Kauffman said: “We will not do a reunion show, we will not restart. The show was about that time in the life that friends are your family, ”and adding that life changes when your family becomes your family.

Friends are now family for many of us: we grew up watching, we got jobs and looked at a career again, we were so invested in the characters and what would become of them, that we cannot be disappointed otherwise by how it has been brought back to life.

Will Monica and Chandler be capable of leaving life in a suburb of Manhattan? Will Phoebe really be able to afford to live solo in New York with the salary of a masseuse? Won’t Rachel have really killed Ross because she was so damn nagging and often downright creepy? Will Joey now be a washed up actor with The Bachelor after the bleak attempt at stardom in LA? Will Central Perk now become a WeWork?

I have so many questions. But will friends ultimately be crushed under the weight of their own expectations? We have all wondered what the older lives of those friends would look like and sometimes questions should not be answered.

