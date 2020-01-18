Will BlackRock wash green or just green? - Mother Jones

This piece was originally published in the bulletin of nuclear scientists and appears here as part of ours Climate Desk partnership,

On Tuesday, January 14, the New York Times published a story in its Dealbook business that contained some startling news. Larry Fink, founder and CEO of the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, announced that his company will fundamentally focus its investment policy on climate change. The idea is that BlackRock – a company that oversees $ 7 trillion in investments – exits coal and other fossil fuels, which he calls “high risk sustainability,” to encourage not only every company Energy companies to rethink their carbon footprint. “

In its annual newsletter, Fink went into greater detail that BlackRock would launch new funds that avoid fossil fuel stocks, would aggressively target management teams that are not making progress on sustainability, and would urge companies to make plans for the Disclose operations in a scenario in which the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to less than two degrees is fully achieved. “

In a subsequent interview with The Times, Fink further stated that this decision was a bit of enlightened self-interest. We’re trustees, he told the newspaper; “Politics is not part of it.” Or, as he put it in his closely examined newsletter: “For example, will cities be able to meet their infrastructure needs if the climate risk changes the market for municipal bonds? What will happen to the 30-year mortgage, which is an essential component of the Financing is when lenders cannot assess the impact of climate risk over such a long period of time and there is no viable flood or fire insurance market in the affected areas, what happens to inflation and interest rates if food costs are caused by drought and floods rise? “

The mere fact that the boss of the world’s largest investment firm wrote this in his newsletter and repeated it in the very public forum of the New York Times has a huge impact. This is likely to affect the calculations of every CEO of a publicly affected company. All lawyers, accountants, and accountants will ask their CEOs if the climate impact is properly reflected in the SEC filings.

Of course, there could be a “touch of greenwashing” here – which corresponds to an earlier observation by the billionaire British hedge fund activist Christopher Hohn, who described the company’s previous climate protection efforts as “horrific” and “full of greenwash”, according to Financial. Environmental organizations like Ceres said that BlackRock had the worst results on issues related to climate change. Similarly, data gathered by ProxyInsight found that between 2015 and 2019 BlackRock rejected more than 80 percent of climate change movements among fossil fuel companies, The Guardian said.

And Fink specifically emphasized that while BlackRock intended to address climate risks, it was not pursuing a full, full sale of energy companies that produce fossil fuels. Because of its size, BlackRock would likely remain one of the world’s largest fossil fuel investors. (The company owns 6.7 percent of Exxon Mobil, 6.9 percent of Chevron, and 6 percent of the Glencore mining company, as CNBC reports.)

However, Fink’s move to separate customers from fossil fuels and renewable energies could put pressure on some other major US financial companies to take similar steps – including financial ones like JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard, and T. Rowe Price.

Ironically, if Fink had drawn BlackRock funds from fossil fuels a decade ago, “his customers would have been well served,” the Times noted. The energy sector grew by only two percent during this period, while the broader S & P 500 almost tripled. This shows that leaving businesses that contribute to climate change can generate serious revenue.