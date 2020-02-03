Will Amitabh Bachchan and Mahesh Babu lend their voice to the period of action of SS Rajamouli?

The RRR dream project of the manufacturer of Baahubali, SS Rajamouli, has been in the headlines since its inception. The masterpiece that has Tollywood superstars Ram Charan and Jr.NTR as protagonists is one of the most important releases of the year. Now, the latest rumor about the films is: the Bollywood mega star, Amitabh Bachchan, and Tollywood superstar, Mahesh Babu, whom Rajamouli approaches.

According to a cinejosh.com report, Rajamouli plans to approach Amitabh Bachchan for his voiceover in the Hindi version of RRR, and also Mahesh Babu for voiceover in the original, that is, Telugu.

However, the filmmaker must still make an official confirmation.

More about RRR, the film also has Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles. The masterpiece also has talented actors from South Samuthirkarni, Rahul Ramakrishna along with international actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris in key roles.

Reportedly, the creators and actors are busy filming some crucial parts and action sequences of the masterpiece in Hyderabad.

“RRR” is a fictional story set in the pre-independent era of 1920 and will be based on a few years in the life of two real heroes and the well-known revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

While Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will play Alluri Sitharama Raju.

The film has been funded by D.V.V Danayya under the motto of DVV Entertainment and is ready to reach the screens later this year in 10 languages.

