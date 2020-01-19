Will Akshay Kumar replace Hrithik Roshan in Farah Khan's Satte pe Satta remake?

It’s pretty clear now that Hrithik Roshan is no longer part of Farah Khan’s remake of Raj N Sippy’s semi-hit in 1982, Satte Pe Satta. Farah not only modifies the radicall script, she apparently now seeks to replace Hrithik with none other than Akshay Kumar her old friend, who has become an enemy once again become friends.

Farah and Akshay had collaborated on the disastrous Tees Maar Khan in 2010 after she argued with Shah Rukh Khan over her public dispute with her husband Shrish Kunder. But Tees Maar Khan (even the title was designed for SRK) was not a happy experience for Akshay. The two tracks separated acrimoniously. But we have become friends again. This is the way of the industry where there are no friends or permanent enemies. It is therefore not surprising that they now plan to collaborate again.

Satte Pe Satta is one of Akshay Kumar’s all time favorite movies (he told me so personally). In addition, while Hrithik made a remake of Bachchan Agneepath, Akshay has not yet tried to recall the powerful cinema of Bachchan. Satte Pe Satta would be Akshay’s first remake of a Bachchan star, provided he agreed to do so.

By the way, Akshay and Hrithik are neighbors. They live in the same tall building. Last year, Hrithik stepped in to play the mathematician Anand Kumar when Akshay declined the role. It may be time now for Akshay to make the opposite compliment.

However, Akshay and Hrithik both peaked in their respective careers. Akshay gave one hit after another and his latest release Good Newzz, with Kareena Kapoor, turned out to be a huge blockbuster. As for Hrithik, he is still riding on the success of War and Super 30.

