Superstar Akshay Kumar had a solemn time last year with a very successful strip including Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz. As the only star emerged as a collection 750 crores on his merit in the solo year and it looks like the 52-year-old is ready for the 2020 contest with an interesting line-up of Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey.

In 2019, Akshay Kumar’s films collected an incredible amount 760,30 crores * including Kesari (153 croresMission Mangal200,16 crores), Housefull 4206 crores) and Good Newwz (201,14 crores and counting). At most, the player wraps his golden run 765 crore and in 2020 there is a chance that he can beat his own record.

Will Akshay Kumar BEAT make his own 750+ horror / year with Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey?

From now on Akshay Kumar released 4 confirmed editions when Sooryavanshi arrives on March 27, 2020, Laxmmi Bomb releases on June 5, 2020, Prithviraj releases during Diwali and Bachchan Pandey to seal the year with the arrival of December 25. Reach grade 765 crore , his average film will have to cover a distance of 191.25 crores.

Interestingly, all upcoming Akshay movies appear in the news for all the right reasons, and enjoy a good pre-release sound. In addition, only director Rohit Shetty Sooryavanshi is expected to earn money 200 crores as a cake basket and are supported by factors such as – Ajay and Ranveer’s portrait, reunification with Katrina Kaif, Akshay uniform, movie favor. The release of Eid Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of a very successful Tamil trip, Kanchana, and everyone is excited to see the actor in an unprecedented transgender character.

The Yith Prithviraj will see Akshay portraying King Prithviraj Chauhan’s character and bring fireworks during the Diwali period. And when Bachchan Pandey arrives, the masala boiler meets Akki with director Farhad Samji after the great success of Housefull 4, which is considered the next 200 crore + bruter year.

Overall, Akshay Kumar is looking forward to the next BLOCKBUSTER year and maybe the treasury will reign unilaterally!

