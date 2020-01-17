Will Addison declared himself fit for Ulster's Champions Cup duel with Bath

Will Addison was declared ready to start when Tom O’Toole joins Ulster, who wants to get a quarter-final spot in the Champions Cup against Bath tomorrow at Kingspan Stadium (3.15).

After Clermont in Pool 3, Dan McFarland’s team couldn’t secure a lost bonus point in France last weekend, but it doesn’t matter if they beat the Premiership team.

Prop O’Toole, who was named in the Irish Six Nations squad this week, is the only change and replaces Marty Moore at tighthead.

ULSTER: Addison, Baloucoune, Marshall, McCloskey, Stockdale, Burns, Cooney; McGrath, Hering, O’Toole, O’Connor, Henderson (c), Reidy, Murphy, Coetzee.

Substitutions: McBurney, O’Sullivan, Kane, Treadwell, Timoney, Shanahan, Johnston, Gilroy.

