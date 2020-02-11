Will AAP Eye Bihar be the next? JD (U) Verdrijf Pavan Varma praises the secular policy of Arvind Kejriwal

Now that the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) is returning to a landslide victory in the Delhi elections, there is already speculation that the party would want to throw it just outside the capital.

Party president Arvind Kejriwal has previously tried his luck in Haryana, Punjab and Goa, and the next on the horizon could be Bihar, where the elections last only eight months.

And he already has an admirer in the state in former JD (U) leader Pavan Varma, who has recently been expelled from the party. Although Varma insisted that there had been no talks with AAP, he said that in the coming period he would decide on the role he would play in Bihar’s politics.

Varma also expressed respect for the good governance policy of the AAP and appreciated their efforts to work on a secular mandate.

“I have tremendous respect for AAP’s good governance policy and its work for a secular mandate. I am impressed by the work they have done. Regarding the elections in Bihar, politics is a step-by-step process. There is no question of van talk now from now. I will only determine my position in Bihar politics in the coming days, “he said.

The statement comes at a time when the election of the Bihar meeting takes about eight months.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has included Pavan Varma, a former ambassador in Bhutan, in the JD (U) and made him his cultural adviser. In June 2014, Nitish also gave him a two-year period in the Rajya Sabha. Varma later became the party’s general secretary and national spokesperson.

It was Pavan Varma who introduced poll strategist Prashant Kishor to Nitish Kumar. Kishor worked on the AAP campaign in Delhi and is now also looking for a new political home after being expelled from JD (U).

Varma had strayed from the JD (U) because of his support for the amended citizenship law and the exercise of the national population register, because he has often claimed that these measures together with the national citizen register, which is on the agenda of the BJP, are divided over the country.

In a recent letter he posted on social media, Varma had sought ideological clarity from Kumar after the party entered into an alliance with the BJP in the polls in Delhi.

“I still have a personal affection for Nitish Kumar and I am grateful for everything he has done for me. There were, however, ideological differences and he does not want him to be hindered in becoming the CM again. I have no regrets at all about being deported, “Varma added.

According to early trends, AAP currently leads with 48 seats, while BJP leads the way with 22 seats. The congress still has to open its election report.

