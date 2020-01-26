TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Wyatt Wilkes scored 19 points and Florida’s No 5 State beat Notre Dame 85-84 on Saturday night for his 10th consecutive victory.

Wilkes crossed 5 of 6 from the 3-point range and the Seminoles (17-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) made 12 of 18 from the arc.

Florida State missed the last nine shots off the floor and Notre Dame (11-8, 2-6) took advantage of the close. Fighting Irish had few chances at the last minute, including the 3-pointer of Rex Pflueger’s despair that soon fell to the buzzer.

Trent Forrest and RaiQuan Gray earned 13 points for the state of Florida, which also won 10 consecutive home games.

Prentiss Hubb scored 24 points, hitting 5 of 11 3-pointers, and John Mooney had 16 points for Notre Dame. Mooney threw just four rebounds, stopping his double-double victory in 12 games.

Notre Dame shot 22 of 27 (81.5%) from the free throw line.

Balsa Koprivica of Florida State returned after four games lost to injury. The junior center had six points and six rebounds in the first half.

