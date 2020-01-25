I can categorically say that Anthony Joshua did not meet with any of Deontay Wilder’s team. When I saw his comments, I immediately called Shelly Finkel and he had no idea what Joshua was talking about. It’s just crap. The conclusion is that they can have 10,000 meetings, but the three fighters are already under contract.

Tyson Fury, Wilder, Joshua: everyone has their 2020 planned. Joshua has two mandates or leaves a title. Tyson and Wilder fight on February 22 and the loser has the right to invoke a trilogy fight. That is in their contracts.

Can things change? Of course, but it will be expensive to do that. And I mean very expensive. Whatever this fight does, Joshua will have to match it for the loser to step aside. That will be millions and millions of pounds.

But to speak now, everything simplistic about a “curved ball offer” is crap. It is now harder to make a heavyweight unification fight than ever. Wilder and Tyson are tied in two fights, Joshua has his obligations. Joshua knows very well that he is saying nonsense. Are you trying to scam the public?

Joshua said he has had conversations with Wilder’s team (Image: Getty)

Certainly he is playing dumb. Joshua will say anything at this stage. Why did he say he would fight Tyson? He never had any intention of doing that either.

These fights can be done. Wilder and Tyson not only talk about big fights, but they do. Tyson will fight wherever he gets the most money. In his head, and in my head, he has already defeated Wilder.

If he hits him again, he would definitely want to fight Joshua, but there are contractual commitments with Wilder. And Joshua has to beat Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk! The big concern is that Joshua has been staggered by his recent opponents.

Fury and Wilder fight again in February (Image: Getty)

A Fury-Joshua fight belongs to the United Kingdom, in my opinion. But, with all the money spinning around, it could be carried out elsewhere. Money could be what convinces Joshua to fight with Tyson.

I can definitely see Tyson retire after three more fights, but I can also watch him fight until he is 50 years old! He makes decisions day by day.

Tyson said he would like to fight Wilder, Joshua and Dillian Whyte in their last three fights. The only change I would make in that is Whyte, because I hope Daniel Dubois is there by then.

Speaking of Dubois, I’m sure we can achieve this Joe Joyce fight together. Conversations definitely go in the right direction. It may be too early to make this fight, but I want to offer big fights for fans. And Daniel wants to deliver too.

More: Boxing



Frank’s dream fights in 2020

Josh Warrington vs Shakur Stevenson

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Liam Williams vs Demetrius Andrade

Jack Catterall vs Jose Ramirez / Viktor Postol

MORE: Anthony Joshua receives “a great site offer” to fight the winner of Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury

MORE: Frank Warren insists that Anthony Joshua will not have a voice in the Tyson Fury trilogy against Deontay Wilder