Wow, this is really the worst nightmare for any parent who uses surrender. A woman died in childbirth last week – and the baby was not hers either.

According to an infamous GoFundMe post that has gone viral in recent days, Michelle Reaves and his wife Chris They decided to have children after Michelle gave birth to two beautiful babies. But still healthy, he decided to help another family who wanted children by serving as surrender.

The mother of San Diego had just completed a full pregnancy for this family with no problems and was working next – when tragedy struck.

Video: Rock Announces Unexpected Cause of His Father’s Death

Every fundraiser, started by a family friend Jaime Herwehe:

“Michelle is in her second surrender for the same family and as she delivered the baby this morning, a complication led to the next and she fought for her life. Although the baby was safe, Michelle did not.”

How scary. We’re talking about maybe the greatest tragedy a family can suffer, and now two families are hurting it.

This was obviously the final loss for Michelle’s husband and two young children, a son Gage and daughter Monroe. As Herwehe goes on:

“I can’t imagine what his wife Chris and his two babies are going through so I want to start this page to help raise money for the children’s help, for Chris as they all make arrangements, funeral services, or anything at all to make it as easy as possible for them. “

Unbelievable. We thought the story was close to home for almost every kind of family.

Posted by Michelle Reaves on Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Talking about how Michelle’s disappearance personally affected them, the page creator continues:

“For those of you who do not enjoy meeting Michelle, she will always be known for her love for her family. Michelle is the best, most sarcastic, funny person and always makes you laugh.”

As of this writing the campaign has raised $ 62,000 toward a $ 100k goal. Herwehe wishes to help everyone in any way they can:

“You hear about these things happening all the time but never in your life do you think this will happen to you … if you can’t donate at this time, please at least share to try let’s do everything we can for their family. All of this doesn’t feel very real, it’s here for Michelle’s family as much as they want us to. “

The friend concluded:

“No one deserves to lose their mom so their kids are young or mothers.”

No, they didn’t. And she disappears as she just tries to give the other couple the gift of happiness she has? Unequal.

Posted by Michelle Reaves on Monday, April 3, 2017

[Photo via Netflix.]