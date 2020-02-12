Wikipedia dies? The online encyclopedia asks users for donations

Wikipedia – The free encyclopedia has extensive content around the world and is a tool for many users at all times. Starting from a non-profit organization, Wikipedia relies on volunteers to write and edit content with their open editing function. However, it is feared that the website will yield to Paywall Wednesday after a “modest” request to the website from much earlier.

Although there were two different statements, both were requests to users to donate amounts between Rs. 150-5,000 and an “other” option for unspecified amounts.

The statement that is visible to every reader today was: “Hello reader in India, it seems that you use Wikipedia a lot. This is great! It is a bit of a hassle to ask, but this Wednesday we need your help.

“If you have already donated, we would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are not sellers, but we rely on average donations of £ 1,000 and less than 2% of readers donate.

“If you donate only £ 150, the price of a box of tea, Wikipedia could survive for many years. Thank you.”