Wife Swap comes back with witches, wrestlers and more

It’s back! New decade, new drama for Wife Swap.

The reality series, originally broadcast on ABC from 2004-2010 and with celebrities from 2012-2015, was revived by Paramount Network in 2019 and returns with 20 new episodes. E! News gives you an exclusive first look at the 20 new episodes that will premiere on Thursday 13 February on Paramount Network. From the look of the trailer it will be a good season. After all, the trailer starts with a giant snake and children say that their new mother ‘must expect torture’.

“Hours and hours of torture,” promises the young boy.

There is a circus family, professional wrestlers, a family that “specializes in casting out devils,” a witch, a gun child, and flat Earthers.

“It was just astonishing that this child is holding these weapons,” says a mother, looking at her Swap son at a shooting range.

View it all in the trailer below.

For those who need a Wife Swap refresher course, here’s the lowdown. Every week two spouses change family and must first adhere to the same rules and lifestyles as the spouses they have replaced. That means taking care of the house, children, chores, hobbies, career and all that of the spouse with whom they trade. But then the roles are reversed and every exchanged spouse gets his own beliefs in his new households. At the end of the swap, the two couples meet to discuss what they have learned and how the new experiences can shape their lives and homes in the future.

Wife Swap returns with 20 new episodes on Thursday, February 13 at 9 p.m. on Paramount Network.

