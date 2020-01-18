Wife, Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Missouri Snake Breeder | news

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman and her ex-boyfriend are charged with murder in Missouri in 2017 after a death.

Lynlee J. Renick (31) and Michael K. Humphrey (35) were arrested and charged with murder for the death of 27-year-old Benjamin Renick.

Benjamin Renick from New Florence was found shot several times on June 8, 2017 on his farm, Renick’s reptile farm.

According to court records, Lynlee Renick was Benjamin Renick’s wife. She planned and carried out the murder with Humphrey, her ex-boyfriend and a friend from work, according to court records.

According to reports, Lynlee Renick believed that Benjamin Renick was leaving because she “sucks money out of business”. She owned a spa in Columbia, Missouri, and had financial problems.

According to court records, this was not the first attempt in his life.

Lynlee Renick and Humphrey were arrested on January 16, 2020. Both are charged with first degree murder and armed crime.

They are being held in Montgomery County Prison with no bond.

