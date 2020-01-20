Wife, 68, separated husband 'murdered', 66, after seeing him with his new girlfriend.

Carolyn Court, on the left, reportedly shot her husband Ray Court, on the right, dead after he appeared at home to pick up some of his things accompanied by his new girlfriend (Photos: KTRK / Facebook)

A 68-year-old delicatessen owner shot dead her 66-year-old husband after he appeared to pick up his things with his new girlfriend, according to police.

Carolyn Court has been charged with murder after Ray Court was shot dead on Sunday in front of the luxurious house they previously shared in Harris County, Texas.

According to reports, the court began questioning her ex about her new lover when they arrived in the girlfriend’s car, and allegedly told police that the sight of the car enraged her.

The documents presented by the prosecutors explained: “ (The court) admitted to having cocked the hammer and pointed the gun at Mr. (Ray) Court and demanded answers to the questions he was asking, at that time the gun was unloaded, the accused He admitted to having a bad temper. ‘

The court reportedly tried to slap her ex when she entered her former home, only to have her wrists grabbed and stopped, Click2Houston reported.

The shooting occurred in the luxurious courthouse in Harris County, Texas, on Sunday (Image: KTRK)

Then it is said that he grabbed her .38 Smith and Wesson while he went to the bathroom, and allegedly shot him in the abdomen shortly after. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died shortly after.

The couple had recently separated and planned to go for lunch before Ray Court’s arrival descended to the discussion that ended with his death.

The couple was co-owner of the Gourmet Foods of Houston store, which Ray Court created in 1980.

The court claims that the shooting was accidental, but has been charged with murder.

She was ordered held in lieu of a $ 150,000 bond at a court hearing on Monday.

Carolyn Court appeared before a court charged with murder on Monday, and her detention was ordered instead of a $ 150,000 bond (Image: Click2Houston)