Why you shouldn’t buy fighters passes – Reader’s Feature

A reader looks back at the history of adding extra characters to fighting games and states that season passes are not the best way.

Let’s take a trip back to the 90s, when the fighting game genre was emerging, caused by the arrival of Street Fighter 2, and was then refined and rapidly expanded. But we are not here to talk about the innovations that have found their way into both the 2D and 3D combat arenas. No, we are here to talk about extra characters.

Street Fighter 2 Champion Edition could be argued as the world’s first Fighter Pass, an extension to control the four bosses, and also introduced a number of balancing tweaks. And if Champion Edition is the first, Turbo, Super Street Fighter 2 and Super Turbo can certainly be viewed in the same way.

And yet Street Fighter 2 was an island in itself, it was so popular in the arcade. Of the five revisions, most were a single console that saw three, those on the SNES.

Meanwhile, when numerous early challengers came and went from the crown of the fighting game, one noticed the crowd’s attention. A small game called Mortal Kombat.

Mortal Kombat is important for the purposes of this play because of Reptile, a hidden character that could only be fought if very specific conditions were met. Mortal Kombat 2 would elaborate on this, including not one but three secret hunters, and shortly thereafter other games would catch on.

Tekken quickly raised the ante considerably by no less than 10 characters that could not only be unlocked, but could also be played as. This beautiful unveiling paved the way for fighting games in the coming generations.

By the year 2000, the prospect of unlocking hunters seemed to be everywhere. From Fighters Megamix to Tekken 3 to Soulcalibur to Marvel Vs. Capcom 2, games from just about every combat franchise, contained a delightful wealth of character boxes blocked with question marks, ready to unlock.

These juicy secrets made fighting games a treat, even if you played alone. Unlocking gave players a goal to strive for and meet the conditions to reveal a new face to fight with, offering a moment of satisfaction and excitement.

When the fighting genre later fell into an era of reduced popularity, fans would still feel the excitement of unlocking fighters in games such as Tekken 5, Mortal Kombat: Deception and Soulcalibur 3.

The genre returned in 2008 with Street Fighter 4, whose home port saw a character selection screen with unlockable items. The concept was alive and well!

Super Street Fighter 4 followed in 2010, a generous update with 10 new characters and some important changes to the gameplay. At a budget price it felt like an acceptable update.

Then 2011 changed everything.

It started slowly, the Arcade Edition update for Super Street Fighter 4 added four new hunters for a reasonable price, after which the season pass of Mortal Kombat 2011 further expanded the idea.

Nowadays, the idea has mutated beyond recognition. Where mysterious character profiles once aroused a sense of wonder, now they are just payment walls. The barrier to unlock that exciting hunter is no longer broken by the improvement of your skills, but by your willingness to open our wallets.

A problem with this approach is that the way it is implemented is incredibly inconsistent. Killer Instinct, for example, exists as a free-to-play game, where characters can be purchased separately or as a seasonal package with eight characters. Seasonal passes generally include extras such as the original Killer Instinct games, while a final version can still be purchased with a higher discount.

Meanwhile, Tekken 7 is a full-fledged retail game with its own twist on seasonal passes, the first of which only offers two characters and a mini bowling game for £ 20! Really a bowling game!

Street Fighter 5 has meanwhile also been launched at full price, but contains micro-transactions for its own brand Disney dollars (Fight Money). Of course, if you have won 2,000 online games, you can save enough to unlock one character, but then you can buy a season pass for the full set. Except last year, you couldn’t because the combat passes were split up, so you couldn’t buy Kage and E. Honda in the same package.

The ultimate middle finger came, oddly enough, when Tekken X Street Fighter arrived and as an indication of how both franchises would treat their players, the ‘DLC’ characters were already on the disc!

Everything from King of Fighters 14 and Dragon Ball FighterZ to Fighting EX Layer and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle and even Super Smash Bros Ultimate has a variation on this theme.

My questions is why this is now the norm and when did we accept it? (okay those are two questions).

I understand the Killer Instinct approach – even if you buy the three season passes separately, you would end up spending roughly the same as a retail game. But for the others, the unscrupulous approach to DLC on a precious game is reprehensible. Even worse is kicking in-game currencies in Mortal Kombat 11 and Street Fighter 5.

The only thing I have learned is that early adopters suffer the most. I ordered Street Fighter 5 in 2016, but would probably have had more fun and more for my money if I had waited for the upcoming Champion Edition (which Capcom said it would never exist).

This might be a solution. If we want this nonsense to stop, we have to stop buying these character packages and season passes. It’s that simple. If necessary, wait until the end when the full article is available at a fraction of the price.

It’s hard to hold back, especially with flashy EVO revelations from new characters, all with “You’ll never really be able to reach these combos” marker roles as YouTube shines on how amazing these characters look. The juggernaut marketing / influencer is in full swing and is eager to hit you in an ultra combo with a currency rate.

And I appreciate that game development is expensive these days, but do we really need to fund the introduction of Nany’s likeness and voice into the Tekken universe, or the now-non-canon version of Broly in Dragon Ball FighterZ?

The problem is that combat passes can be good if used properly. Previously, players didn’t mind upgrading to Super Street Fighter 4 and the Mortal Kombat 9 pass was acceptable. Terry Bogard in Smash was also a masterpiece.

Can we agree to ward off bad fighting passes? Block the bowling and the Byleths, go against the currencies in the game and generally parry the pathetic passes that publishers push. We may then receive combat passes that are worth paying for.

Or maybe one day those mysterious character boxes can be unlocked again by playing the game.

By reader Daniel Driver

swooper_d (PSN ID / Steam ID / Twitter)

Swooper D (gamertag / NN ID)

