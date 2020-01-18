Why Xbox Series X does not have exclusives is great - Reader Feature

Xbox Series X: do you need exclusives? (photo: Microsoft)

A reader looks at Microsoft’s reasons for not having Xbox Series X exclusive at launch and predicts a new console every two to three years.

There has been much speculation about Microsoft’s decision not to have console exclusives at the launch of Xbox Series X. From a historical perspective of the game, it seems stupid, but if viewed from a commercial perspective, it is potentially a stroke of genius. I will try to explain why I came to this conclusion.

The lack of exclusive X Series during the first year or so is certainly strange, but it is not completely unprecedented. Nintendo released the Legend Of Zelda Twilight Princess and Breath Of The Wild titles on new and old consoles. Despite owning a GameCube, I bought a Wii on the launch of Twilight Princess. I also bought Breath Of The Wild on Switch despite having a Wii U. (Although that was not at launch, I waited until Mario Odyssey was launched).

Buying a console to have the best version of multiformat games is also something I’ve done before. During the previous generation, my main console was the Xbox 360, since it offered the best experience for multi-format games, I also had a PlayStation 3 but only used it for Sony exclusives. Therefore, not having console exclusives is not a complete no, even if you delete a single point of sale.

This generation did not buy an Xbox One since the launch model was weaker and more expensive than the PlayStation 4. However, although there were no exclusives that interested me, the Xbox One X tempted me. The main reason for not buying one was thinking that it would quickly become obsolete with the introduction of the new generation. However, Microsoft’s current approach means that the Xbox One X will remain relevant for longer. I’m not going to buy an Xbox One X yet, but if it becomes Microsoft’s business model as of now, I could convince myself to buy a later Xbox console.

The console market is very cyclical, as platform owners have to re-grow their installed base every generation of consoles. This leads to cyclical gains in which a lot of money is invested in a new console and it takes a few years to obtain a return on investment and then a few years later the cycle is restarted. The Xbox division is likely to be much more cyclical than other divisions within Microsoft and will not meet the requirements of annual growth investors due to these console cycles, while other Microsoft divisions may provide continued growth.

Failure to meet the objectives will have meant unnecessary redundancies and the inevitable loss of some talented people just to appease shareholders and / or senior management. So, to combat this (but mainly to facilitate accounting / forecasting), Microsoft is trying to flatten the curve and make profits more predictable. This also reduces the risk of a Saturn-sized error ruining the division.

I can easily see a structure where there are three Xbox consoles on the market at the same time and each has a lifespan of approximately 10 years. Then, every two or three years a new Xbox model is presented and the lower model stops selling. This allows Microsoft to always have a $ 600 + premium machine (X Series) that is the best in its class, but also a competitive $ 400 model in the mass market (Lockhart) and a $ 200 budget option (One X).

Microsoft has already made sure that its games are compatible with previous versions, which means that, regardless of the future Xbox you buy, all your games will continue to work. And with xCloud they can probably do the opposite, so if you have an Xbox One you can also stream all future titles.

Game Pass is clearly positioning itself as the number one subscription service and, when combined with xCloud, could allow you to access any game in the service, regardless of the Xbox you own, which makes Microsoft games original Game Pass instead of console exclusive. Purchases of single games would continue as they are now, and physical games must specify the minimum specification required by the Xbox system to run them. However, these will be for non-subscribers, since all games will be available in Game Pass at launch.

This change to a combined Game Pass and xCloud would mean that if you have an Xbox console (or an older PC), new games could still be played, if only in streaming. Everyone (except Google) knows that this will not be as good as running it locally, but it will still be a way to access a game. And there will be people who will start streaming a new game on an Xbox One S and decide they like it enough to buy an XBox Series X to improve the experience of running the game on local hardware.

The combination of Game Pass and xCloud would also facilitate the transition from owning local hardware to streaming. By the time a player’s Xbox console is no longer running the latest games locally, you may discover that your Internet infrastructure has improved sufficiently so that playing the game through xCloud is good enough and you do not need to upgrade your console physical.

I believe that Game Pass will be the true winner of Microsoft bread from now on and increasing the number of subscribers is a feasible way to generate profit growth year after year. From Microsoft’s perspective, it would be great if Game Pass / xCloud helped sell Xbox Series Xs and future consoles, but for Microsoft this now seems like a bonus sale and not the main objective.

If Game Pass is as good as everyone says (which I have no reason to doubt), it will be difficult to get away from the Xbox family of consoles once you have subscribed. That, of course, assumes that the service maintains its quality. And if it remains subscribed, Microsoft will continue to earn money.

