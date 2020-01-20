Robert German-USA TODAY Sport

The New York Giants expect a terrible four-win campaign that head coach Pat Shurmur lost in his role after only two seasons.

There is good news here. New York apparently has a quarterback that will lead the team into the future, in the top 10 selection of 2019, Daniel Jones.

The essentials: New York received a lot of criticism last April for the selection of Daniel Jones No. 6 overall. The Duke product was viewed as a large project that was not necessarily transferable to professional gaming.

Boy, were we all wrong about Mr. Jones? The 6-foot-5 caller had its ups and downs as a beginner. But he has more than proven himself as a potential franchise quarterback.

The statistics: It could easily be concluded that Jones had a better statistical rookie season than Kyler Murray in Arizona.

Jones completed 62% of his passes for 3,027 yards with twice as many touchdowns (24) as interceptions (12).

Sure, the fumbling was worrying. The young quarterback put the ball on the field 18 times and lost eleven times. It is simply not sustainable.

The good news? Jones showed flashes of lightning. He hung up three times more than four touchdown passes. During this period Jones scored 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Statistics are one thing. However, it is no small feat to be a starter in a quarter of your beginnings.

The scouting reports: We have seen it in recent design history. Armchair experts struggle to rate players at the most important position in the game.

“Jones has a good soccer IQ and is relatively mobile, but he seems to be a game manager rather than a franchise talent. It is more of a draft pick for day 2 than for day 1, ”explains Lance Zierlein from NFL Media.

“Evaluators need to take into account negative factors such as poor arm strength, high number of passes that have been fought out on the line due to its slow delivery and lack of skill,” said Matt Miller of Bleacher Report.

This is not an indication of some media personalities. It was a common theme in the NFL draft world that was incorporated into the annual event in April. Heck, the football world in general has devastated the Giants for “overdraft” Jones.

Finally, I would like to pay tribute to David Gettleman: We have no idea whether this managing director will be a success in New York. He has brought this player to the most important position on the soccer field.

Gettleman struggled with team building in Carolina. He seems to have had some struggle with the Giants in this role.

However, the longtime front office boss should be awarded that he fought the story about Jones in the 2019 NFL draft.

This puts the Giants in a good starting position when new head coach Joe Judge is on the sidelines.

New York now has a young elite field in Jones and former NFL offensive rookie of the year, behind Saquon Barkley.

ultimately

Today’s NFL is all about the quarterbacks. Sure, we’ve seen a team win a Super Bowl LIV trip after their quarterback tossed eight passes in the NFC Championship game. This is an exception to the rule.

New York went against the grain and finished sixth overall in April. It received a lot of criticism. And the team now has this one basic building block to start with this conversion.

We were wrong. Gettleman was right. Is it too difficult to admit?