Why were there garbage cans along the parade route, but not the rally area | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Everyone who lingered after yesterday’s parade saw a lot of trash along the parade route and outside Union Station.

Today, KCTV5’s Abby Dodge investigated the concerns of some of our viewers about the fact that there were not many bins near the rally.

She discovered that more than 100 extra bins were added along the parade route. They were not solid, metal but were temporary cardboard trash cans.

When fans reached the rallying area along Pershing, however, it was a different story.

After the event, the city’s solid waste department said it collected 25 tons of waste. That is the same number that 25,000 houses create per week.

The solid waste manager of the city said they had not placed bins near the rally area because they did not think they would get used to it.

“People can’t reach them because there isn’t much room to move, so you don’t want to have obstacles or things on people’s path,” he said. “And of course we don’t want people to stand and fall on rubbish bins.”

The city had people who worked overtime to collect all the waste. Employees received an average of around five hours of overtime. This corresponds to every special event that the department organizes throughout the year.

