Why we are building more appeals courts – Justice Bulkachua

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab A. Bulkachuwa, said that the idea of ​​creating another Court of Appeals was adopted to ensure quick jurisdiction.

She said the extension of the Nigerian Court of Appeals to Nigeria aims to ensure easy access to justice everywhere.

Bulkachuwa, who spoke in Kano on Monday when he commissioned the newly built state court section, said the newly created appellate court section across the country will limit frustrating litigation while he tries to exercise his right to appeal.

She said the department would reduce the cost of appeals, minimize the frustration caused by the removal, and make all submission processes easier and faster.

Bulkachuwa said the expansion mission would continue until the court was convinced that access to justice had become routine.

Judge of the Kano state, Justice Nura Sagir, who also spoke on this occasion, said that appeals from the states of Kano and Jigawa would make up the majority of all appeals to the Kaduna division that had previously served both states.

In addition, with the Kano division, the distance has decreased considerably and it is easier for the less privileged to pursue their cases beyond the state courts.

A circular dated January 22, 2020 noted that four new judicial departments had been added in Asaba, Awka, Gombe and Kano.

The same circular states that Hon Justice A.D. Yahaya was appointed as the presiding judge in Kano, while Hon Justice H.A. Abiru and Hon. Judge A.A. Wambai will also appeal to the division.