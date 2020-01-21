New Delhi: The new food delivery company Zomato acquired the Uber Eats Indian business on Tuesday, but market experts who tracked the global trading company saw the download coming.

This is an agreement of all the actions that will give Uber a 9.99 percent stake in the Indian food delivery and restaurant discovery platform. Starting Tuesday, Uber Eats in India will discontinue operations. All direct restaurants, delivery partners and users of Uber Eats applications will be transferred to the Zomato platform.

Uber has been in talks with Zomato for months in an effort to abandon their losing money businesses.

The US multinational passenger transport company has faced increased pressure from investors to make a profit, and spent much of 2019 to reduce costs and lay off employees. This was preceded by a slightly exciting initial public offering in May 2019.

Despite the growth in volume, Uber Eats had faced stiff competition in India because Zomato and Swiggy left with the advantage of the first user.

The two Indian food distribution companies control about 80 percent of the food distribution market. Uber has also had to make considerable spending on subsidies and promotional offers to win new users.

The agreement can be a double advantage for Uber. The multinational will now be able to reduce losses and, as part of the agreement, acquire shares in a startup that was valued at $ 3.55 billion this month.

In an official statement, Zomato said they can now add 10 million monthly food orders to their account. In addition to its existing 40 million, they expect to outnumber Swiggy, especially in parts of southern India that are considered Swiggy’s fortress.

According to a New York Times report, Uber Eats never managed to attract many restaurants or customers in India. In fact, during the first three quarters of 2019, Uber Eats in India accounted for 3 percent of the gross reserve for Eats worldwide and at least 25 percent of its adjusted operating losses.

Uber had also projected an operating loss of Rs 2,197 million in its food delivery business during the five months to December 2019, according to a valuation report prepared by BSR, affiliated with KPMG, and was part of the regulatory documents.

The global trading company also suffered a setback when co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick resigned from its board of directors in December last year. Kalanick, who helped found Uber in 2009, resigned from the helm of the company in June 2017 under pressure from investors after a series of setbacks.

Meanwhile, the agreement comes days after Zomato raised $ 150 million in funds from existing investor Ant Financial, a subsidiary of Alibaba, at a valuation of $ 3 billion.

