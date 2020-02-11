Why Trump’s rejection of his participation in Roger Stone is meaningless

President Donald Trump denied Tuesday afternoon that it had anything to do with the Justice Department’s decision to rethink the sentencing guidelines for former Trump advisor Roger Stone. This led to the withdrawal of all four federal attorneys involved in the case.

“I stay away from things to an extent that people wouldn’t believe,” Trump said to reporters in the Oval Office, adding, “I didn’t speak to them.”

Buuuuuut, here’s the thing: Trump sent a tweet on Monday night that made it very clear what he thought of Stone’s conviction. (Stone was convicted of seven reasons for participating in Russia’s attempt to interfere in the 2016 elections.)

“This is a terrible and very unfair situation,” Trump wrote. “The real crimes were on the other side because nothing happened to them. I cannot allow this judicial error. “

The idea – that Trump is trying to sell – that there is a difference between his tweet and communicating directly with the DOJ is ridiculous at first glance. It is a distinction without a difference.

Accepting Trump’s premise means believing two incredible things:

1) That neither Attorney General Bill Barr nor anyone else on the upper level of the Justice Department saw Trump’s tweet.

2) The timing for reviewing Stone’s 7-9 year sentencing policy – less than 24 hours after Trump’s tweet – is purely coincidental.

Regardless of your political affiliation, it is simply not possible to consider these two things to be true. Not. Possible.

Especially – and in truth you don’t need this context, but it makes it all the worse – considering that Trump publicly condemned his first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for recognizing himself in the Russia investigation and then persuading him has persecuted Democrats. And when you consider that Trump spoiled the top brass at the FBI as part of the so-called “Deep State”. (There is no actual evidence that this “deep state” actually exists.) Considering that it made a mistake, there are a thousand other trifles that undermine public confidence in the institutions, and particularly in the Department of Justice.

With all of this in mind, you should have spent the past few years on another planet to a) not know Trump’s view of the DOJ and b) Trump’s desire to use his authority to help his friends and punish his enemies. (In Trump’s world, his enemies are all who are not loyal enough to him.)

The idea that Trump didn’t interfere when he didn’t say to Barr, “I need you to change the sentencing guidelines,” is in the same logical line as when Trump spoke on his phone call in July 2019 “Quid pro quo” said with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, then he could not have dealt with one.

(Sidebar: At the end of the Senate impeachment process, many Republican senators had admitted that Trump wanted to use the power of his office to force Zelensky to announce an investigation into his political rivals.)

In short: Donald Trump knew – and knows – exactly what he’s doing here. And whether he spoke to Barr makes no difference.