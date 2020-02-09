Why the Seattle Seahawks shouldn’t sue free agent RB Derrick Henry

On Thursday, I did a brief review of how the Seattle Seahawks have approached turning back in each of the off-seasons since the 2015 disaster. Looking at this, I also made a quick list of back runners. ‘free-to-be agent with the largest body type the Hawks are looking for. Several commentators responded that the only free agent behind those who were worth it would be Derrick Henry, who has spent the past four seasons with the Tennessee Titans after being selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Here is a sampling of some of the comments in support of Henry:

“The only one of these names that is worth decent money is Derrick Henry.”

“Henry is the only RB who deserves to be added to this list and even then I still don’t want to pay a big RB”

“Henry, please, it’s the closest thing to Beast mode in the league.”

“Henry would be worth it.” Whatever this guy has done in recent years, it works. He’s at the beast level right now. “

Now, I could spend time digging through other articles for comments supporting Henry, but four comments are enough to show that there is at least a minimum level of support for bringing him to Seattle. Of course, if Henry is ready to sign a very cheap contract, that sounds like a lot to me. However, based on his recent comments regarding what he is looking for in free agency, I will operate on the assumption that Henry is looking to cash in and is not really interested in a user-friendly contract. So let’s take a look at something else very quickly to perhaps find a clue to what drove Henry’s rise to Beast mode during the latter part of the 2019 season.

Derrick Henry accelerates production by season, with distribution in 2019

Year

Att

Building

Construction sites / attempt

touchdowns

Year

Att

Building

Construction sites / attempt

touchdowns

2016

110

490

4.45

5

2017

176

744

4.23

5

2018

215

1059

4.93

12

Games 1-6 2019

113

416

3.68

4

2019 Games 7-19

190

1124

5.92

12

Now, what changed in the Tennessee Titans’ attack that allowed Henry to explode from week 7? It was not the offensive line, which saw the same five linemen start 71 of 80 regular season games and 86 of 95 games including the playoffs. It probably wasn’t an injury, as the only time Henry was on the injury report – questionable with a hamstring injury – was in weeks 15 and 16, right in the middle of his dominance race.

So after scoring less than 4 yards per run in four of the first six games, what was different from week 7 that allowed Henry to finish eleven of the next twelve games with more than 4 yards per race? The answer is surprisingly simple:

Ryan Tannehill

Photo by Mark Brown / Getty Images

In week 7, the Titans placed Marcus Mariota on the bench and inserted Ryan Tannehill as quarterback. Tannehill was by far far more efficient and dangerous as a smuggler. So, did that allow the defenses to stop stacking the box against the Titans? To some extent, yes, but not as much as you would expect.

Henry boxes stacked facing weeks 1 to 6: 38.9%

Henry boxes stacked facing weeks 7-20: 35.9%

As a result, the number of stacked boxes Henry had to deal with has decreased slightly, but not by an amount that should make a huge difference. So the question remains, what has changed?

Going back to Tannehill, here’s how the Tannehill passage efficiency compared to Mariota:

In short, Tannehill stepped in and outperformed Mariota, which increased the efficiency of the Titans’ passing game, which made the racing game run better. Indeed, Henry did not establish the race until Tannehill established the pass.