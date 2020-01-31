Why the right place Kristen Bell’s dream came true

This is it. The good place is over. The critically acclaimed NBC comedy ended its four-season run on January 30 with an emotional farewell that the different journeys of the Soul Squad – Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Jason (Manny Jacinto), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Janet (D’Arcy Carden) and Michael (Ted Danson) – decently. There was closure, notes of hope and so many jokes.

“I really feel like I’m always following something like that. I like telling stories, I like complexity in the girls I play, but I really like it when the show has a message and does well,” Bell told. E ! News after final The Good Place series.

“I am a big fan of the cathartic experience that Brecht always wrote and I think people get something out of seeing stories and how you tell them and what you are talking about is of the utmost importance. It can be the tides of society And I think giving language on what it means to love each other, how we co-exist on earth – that we have to share, we have no choice, right? – and what we mean to each other and why human response is so important that everything is packed is a nice fart joke if my dream comes true, “she continued.

Bell’s costars all shared the same feelings.

“I think (The Good Place) has delivered the message that we all need most in the world, where our politicians are trying to divide us, it’s a very divisive rhetoric in the world and I think Mike’s message is only if you put aside your differences and work together, you can all come to a better place, “Jamil told E! News. “I think that’s the message we need most in the world right now, we may not all be perfectly aligned, but let’s all work together on something good and we can achieve it.”

