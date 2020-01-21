While anime and manga have certainly become more common in the past few years, most people in the West mostly stick to seasonal releases and big series like Dragon Ball and Naruto.

Younger anime fans might venture to more obscure 90s series like Yu Yu Hakusho, but overall, the 80s anime gets the well. It’s a shame, given that many animated series from the 80s have great stories, fascinating characters, distinct music and a unique aesthetic specific to the era. Of course, some series from the 80s still have a certain global weight. Saint Seiya remains incredibly popular in Europe and South America, with enough readers that most of its video games are still released worldwide.

Bandai Namco

Captain Tsubasa, on the other hand, has never received the same degree of recognition. The series follows Tsubasa Oozora, a young boy who loves association football (soccer) and dreams of one day winning the FIFA World Cup for Japan, from the age of 11 until his career. professional. Despite its status as the most influential sports series, largely attributed to the popularity of association football (soccer) in Japan, Captain Tsubasa has never had a sufficiently significant impact in the West. Even with dedicated fan bases in Europe and South America, the series remains largely unknown within the anime community.

Then it dropped:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=futiptE6BtY (/ integrated)

www.youtube.com

In 2020, it may not be particularly surprising to see anime games like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot getting major hype, but there is still something special in a video game from the series of years 80 like Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions who obtains a suitable world version for the first time.

Oddly enough, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions isn’t technically the first Captain Tsubasa game to get a global release. The first Captain Tsubasa game, which was released to the Japanese public on the NES in 1988, was also released in the United States and Europe in 1992. Unfortunately, the game was westernized to an improper degree, with the title changed. for Tecmo Cup Soccer Game and the main character, Tsubasa, replaced by a blond man named Robin Field. Of course, all the other anime characters have also been replaced.

The global release of a Captain Tsubasa game is long overdue, but it’s also wonderful that we’ve reached a point where such a thing is possible. Guarding could be a natural instinct for anime fans who grew up in the 80s and early 90s, circulating series VHS tapes that no one else knew, but the generalization of the anime is a gift for everyone. The animated community is finally large enough and diverse enough for companies to be ready to try to release a Captain Tsubasa game on a global scale because, finally, a sufficiently large audience finally exists. We can only hope that other classic series from the 80s will follow.

.