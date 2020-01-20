Why the NHL shouldn't punish an injured Tuukka Rask

The NHL should lift the penalty for Boston Bruins goalkeeper Tuukka Rask, who has been in reserve since leaving the NHL all-star game.

If all goes well, the league shouldn’t punish the Boston Bruins further than the fact that they now have an injured number 1 goalkeeper. Tuukka Rask would be extremely unjust to attempt a suspension at the end of an injury break.

At long last; Jake Guentzel, Kyle Palmieri, Dougie Hamilton, Joonas Korpisalo, Darcy Kuemper and Logan Couture will not be penalized for missing the game due to injury.

Given that Tuukka Rask announced his decision to skip the all-star weekend because he called it “selfish” on January 13th and promptly concussed the next day, it would be fair to point out that the Boston Bruins could have postponed the announcement of its decision by 48 hours, and that would never have been a problem.

The Boston Bruins actually managed to announce the decision as early as possible to allow a replacement goalkeeper, In this case Andrei Vasilevskiy, to take part in the All-Star weekend.

From the league’s perspective, however, there was a clear line in the sand. A date has been set in relation to Tuukka Rask, who announced that he would not be attending the weekend, and the injury apparently occurred after that time.

It’s not even a vague enough injury that could be retroactively postponed a little further when determining the date on which its use as an injured reserve began. This is the biggest obstacle for the Boston Bruins, who lifted their game suspension.

Assume that the injury does not occur, he continues to play, he will still wear this suspension. Now that the injury has occurred, it is easy to argue that it is not deserved since he would have missed the game for “more legitimate” reasons.

Realistically speaking, the Boston Bruins are lucky. It is unlikely that Dan Vladar will spend a lot of time between the pipes, as Jaroslav Halak is a proven substitute for the team. He is registered for Tuukka Rask if his form has been incomplete in the past and there is no reason why he cannot start as the number one with the extended stint.

The NHL as a league would be wiser to make the all-star weekend a little more optional. However, we understand why this is not the case. The more optional it is, the fewer stars with really big names would participate, and the less money they can make.

In this case, a suspension after another injury looks incredibly hard. Unfortunately, it is likely that this will remain so due to the dates on which everything was announced.

If you look at it from a completely different angle, you might be able to make the argument that Tuukka Rask was actually injured, albeit in a way that may not be as obvious or as easy to diagnose by a team doctor.

The Boston Bruins announced that their goalkeeper wanted to have time with the family after a long season last year. Certainly, you can make a strong argument that this actually does pose a mental health problem for Rask. Given that the NHL is committed to mental health, such an argument should probably be seen as a valid reason to skip the all-star weekend.

Yes, it is a controversial view to propose something like this, but mental health plays a big role nowadays, not only among athletes, but also among the general population. It’s a real thing to handle and keep healthy, just like an arm, a leg, or in Tuukka’s case, his head.

All in all, Tuukka Rask has to see the additional game as an additional game to recover from this concussion. Meanwhile, Boston Bruins fans will be relying on Halak, and hopefully we’ll all be happy with the results.