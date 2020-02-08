Why The Mandalorian looks and feels so familiar

While the Skywalker story of nine films spanning 42 years ended last year, its influence continues – and is likely to last forever – to affect all other House of Mouse projects and the mega hit The Mandalorian folds in elements of the saga like creatures and matte paintings – indeed very famous – were used to create the hit Disney Plus show.

ILM VFX supervisor Richard Bluff explained how connected is the visual palate of the two shows and why.

“A huge number of practical elements have been included for earlier Star Wars films, so we used the ILM asset library as much as possible. For example, there is a scene in episode five where Mando sees two Banthas in the distance. I was convinced that we would not have to build a fully animated and rigid hairy Bantha for just two shots and suggested that we take the plates from the newspapers of A New Hope. I knew I could come up with a shot design to use the Banthas from. “

With the show just 44 days after arriving at Disney Plus in Europe and the UK, this is a good time to visit the first season again.