Why the disparagement of the majestic Biryani must stop

But that made us think. And we decided to take a look back at how the humble Biriyani has developed from a ready meal in the Mughal era to a defining symbol in Indian politics.

One of the first cases where the food was included in the general news discourse was when Mumbai terrorist convict Ajmal Kasab reportedly demanded mutton Biryani. The detail came from Ujjwal Nikam, the prosecutor in the case, who later admitted that he had invented this little gem. Kasab “never asked Biryani,” he later revealed.

“I only invented it to destroy an emotional atmosphere that took shape during the trial in favor of Kasab,” he was quoted as saying.

And while one can praise Nikam’s understanding of how the media or public opinion might work, it cannot be overlooked that a man committed to complying with the Indian constitution continues to disparage Kasab by deliberately spreading misinformation.

This incident also served to put the Biryani on the card, so to speak. It was now in the minds of politicians as a possible topic to address opponents and critics. To be honest, it’s not just politicians who are now outshining food. In December 2019, for example, a Uttar Pradesh man was beaten by three others for selling Biryani, allegedly for his caste.